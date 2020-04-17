Kaduna discharges three more COVID-19 patients

Sample coronavirus test [PHOTO: Euronews]
The Kaduna State Ministry of Health has announced the discharge of three patients who have recovered from COVID-19.

The three patients are among the six persons that have tested positive for Covid-19 in the state. They have each tested negative for two consecutive tests, and have now been discharged.

“This brings to four the number of persons Kaduna State has discharged this week,” Amina Mohammed-Baloni, the state’s commissioner of health, said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

“There are now only two cases of Covid-19 that are yet to be discharged and we look forward to being able to do soon.

“I wish to acknowledge the sterling efforts of the medical team, surveillance teams, members of the Emergency Operations Committee and other stakeholders involved in the efforts of the Ministry of Health to manage and contain COVID-19.

“The Kaduna State Government wishes to remind residents of Kaduna State that it is safer and cheaper to observe preventive measures than to treat Covid-19.

“Citizens are advised to wash their hands regularly with soap and water and scrupulously observe social distancing. They should also avoid large gatherings and stay at home, except it is absolutely necessary to go out. Wherever they are, they should also practise respiratory hygiene.

“Stay home, stay safe and stay alive!!!”

