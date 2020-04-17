Coronavirus: Oyo residents demand distribution of donated items, money

Related News

Some residents of Oyo State have urged the governor, Seyi Makinde, to distribute the over N200 million relief fund and relief materials worth over N50 million it received from organisations and philanthropists as donations to cushion the effects of a lockdown in the state.

The state government shut major activities in the state, to curb the spread of COVID-19, a deadly respiratory disease caused by coronavirus.

Mr Makinde through his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, had on April 9, announced that barely a week after the Oyo State COVID-19 Endowment Fund was set up, donations in form of cash reached N200m while materials worth over N50m have been received from corporate organisations, religious groups and individuals from within and outside the state.

Mr Adisa said, “As of April 8, 2020, the funds in the three accounts domiciled in First Bank, UBA and Unity Bank stand at N200 million, while donations in food items and other materials worth close to N50 million have also been received.”

“Besides the cash donations, some groups, corporate entities and individuals have also made donations such as foodstuffs, drinks and other items worth millions to the state’s Food Security and Emergency Task Force”.

Some of the food products donated to the state, according to him, include rice, beans, garri, yam and vegetable oil, sanitisers, medical items, knapsack sprayers and buckets, among others.

But, residents of the state, among whom are traders, artisans and shop owners, whose business premises have been locked up on the order of the state government, are wondering when these palliatives would get to them.

Though, Mr Makinde did not declare total lockdown in the state, some markets and shop that are not under essentials were ordered to be closed and have been for two weeks. Mr Makinde announced the extension of the closure of the markets and shops for two more weeks at the weekend.

Some of the affected markets that were closed in Ibadan, the state capital include; Araromi spare parts market in Gate, Aleshinloye market, rubber and footwear market at Ifeleye, cloth shops at Ogunpa, ready-made clothes shops at Ogunpa Oyo, electrical appliances shops at Oke Parde and Salvation Army Road and some other markets that are not categorised as essential markets.

Investigation by PREMIUM TIMES revealed that the crime rate has also increased in some parts of Ibadan as some miscreants have used the opportunity of staying at home to perpetrate evils.

Some of the areas where residents had to keep vigil included Papa, Water side in Apete, FESTAC in Mokola, Oke-Itunu, Ijokodo, Olomi, Olunde, Oke Ado, Oke Bola, among other areas.

A motor battery seller at Oke Parde, Abass Babalola, whose shop has remained closed for the past three weeks, lamented income loss since he was asked to close his shop.

Mr Babalola said he was tired of staying at home without any compensation from the government despite the amount of money and materials received so far.

“We have closed our shops since. Even some of our people who opened a few days after they asked us to close the shops, some security agents came to send them away. (In these three weeks, I would have realized over N300,000. We have been hanging around, we are not allowed to open our shops. There is no money, but the government said it has realised some money and relief materials but I am yet to see anything.”

An electrical appliances seller at Salvation Army Road, Christian Okey, who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, explained that his shop has been under lock since the announcement was made but he has not received anything as palliative. Mr Okey said he was worried that the state government announced such an amount of money and materials but is yet to distribute them.

Wasiu Rahmon, a ready-made clothes seller at Ogunpa, said he was surprised that the state government announced closure of the market where he makes his living for another two weeks without any explanation or compensation.

Mr Rahmon appealed to the state government to distribute what it has received so far, adding that some miscreants have taken the opportunity to perpetrate crimes.

“I thought that the two weeks was enough, but I was surprised when they said it has been extended for another two weeks. This is not fair. Some other markets are opening but, they categorized our own as nonessential. Don’t we have family members that we cater for. This is too much. Apart from distributing the relief materials, the government must strengthen security in all parts of Ibadan, in fact, some of the areas now, are keeping vigil because some miscreants have been using the opportunity to perpetrate crimes.”

A motor spare parts seller at Araromi Gate, Sulaiman Adisa, who said that he and his colleagues have been living on credit because they were not allowed to open their shops insisted that the only way to reduce the negative effects of coronavirus on traders whose shops have been closed since three weeks ago, is to call the traders and give them palliatives.

“As you can see, I have been at home since then. Even the first day that I went to the shop, they had to use security agents to come and chase us away. We have been at home for two weeks, the government extended the closure of our market for another two weeks, what do we eat. We are just hearing it on the radio what the government has received but they did not distribute it. Do they want to wait until those things expire?

“The government needs to call us, those of us that have closed our shops. They have to compensate us. We have been at home for three weeks. We have been hanging around. No market, no customers because we are not allowed to open our shops.”

A resident of Moniya, Kolawole Kazeem, noted that he heard it several times on radio that the government had received some items to cushion the effects of coronavirus from some donors but wondered why it has not been distributed.

“We have been staying at home for the past three weeks, there is no palliative from the government, despite the fact that they said they had received some millions of naira. When do we expect them? It is until when the elections are coming? We are waiting. We learnt that some states like Lagos have commenced distribution of some food items, but we are still waiting for Oyo State to distribute what it has collected.”

The Ready-Made Traders Association of Nigeria said none of its members has received any palliatives from the government since they were asked to stay at home.

The Chairman, Ready-Made Traders Association of Nigeria, Ogunpa Ajumose Zone, Akinwumi Akinsehinde, told PREMIUM TIMES on Friday that none of its members has received any assistance from the government since their shops were shut three weeks ago.

“They have closed our shops since. We are not opening. You know that it is a government market. They did not allow us to open. They said that if we open the market, they will close it for six months and we don’t want such to happen. Over 300 members of this association in Ogunpa Ajumose Zone are affected. We have lost millions of naira and we are yet to receive any assistance.

“It is not easy to eat and take care of the family now. Our members are roaming around the streets because we are not allowed to open our shops. We are just hearing it that the government has collected some money and relief materials but none of my members has benefited.”

The Publicity Secretary of the main opposition party in the state, All Progressives Congress (APC), AbdulAzeez Olatunde, noted that the party was surprised that the governor has not deemed it fit to distribute the palliatives.

“Honestly it sounds so absurd and unbelievable that the Oyo State Government, under governor Seyi Makinde has become the laughing stock in the country, especially in their amateurish handling of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Till today, despite the contributions from well meaning individuals and corporate concerns to the purse of Oyo State, which we are applauding, the government has of now, has not deemed it fit to consider rolling out its own palliative to the residents of the state”.

Way forward

An Ibadan chief, Adegboyega Adegoke, urged Mr Makinde to constitute a COVID-19 palliative committee for the distribution of the money and relief materials collected so far.

Mr Adegoke, who is the Ajia Balogun Olubadan of Ibadanland, charged Mr Makinde to emulate other governors in the South-west region, who had constituted committees for COVID-19 palliative and support fund in their respective states.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun) and Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo) have constituted such committee.

Efforts to reach the Oyo State Police command on the rising cases of crime as a result of the lockdown, were unsuccessful.

Calls put through to Olugbenga Fadeyi, the Public Relations Officer of the state police command on Thursday and Friday were not successful. He also did not respond to messages.

We’re yet to commence distribution – Oyo government

The Oyo State government on Friday said it is still receiving donations from groups, corporate bodies and philanthropists in order to cushion the effects of coronavirus on the people of the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, made this declaration while speaking with PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Adisa, while reacting to complaint over the government’s inability to commence distribution of donated items, told PREMIUM TIMES the state government is yet to spend any money received as donations.

When asked what will happen to some of the donated items that have short life span, Mr Adisa said some of the items that are perishable are still with the donors.

“We are still receiving donations. Government is yet to spend anything. Government has not started distribution of the items. When the government wants to distribute the items, it will announce. We are yet to distribute anything.

“Those items that are perishable as you said, we asked the donors to bring a paper where we write the items and we ask them to keep them (the items) in their freezers. We will call them to bring these items when we want to distribute them.

“The traders that are not opening their shops, ask the federal government to tell us what they want to do for the traders that are not opening their shops. It is the federal government that ordered total lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja. Maybe the federal government should tell us what they want to do for the traders, then we can copy from them. When there is lockdown, lockdown affects everybody.”