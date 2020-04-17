Coronavirus: NMA counters Gov Ayade’s comment on face mask

Cross River governor, Ben Ayade[PHOTO CREDIT:@senatorbenayade]
Cross River governor, Ben Ayade[PHOTO CREDIT:@senatorbenayade]

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Cross River State branch, has reacted to a controversial comment made by Governor Ben Ayade on face mask.

PREMIUM TIMES reported Mr Ayade saying that people who put on face masks do not need to practise social distancing because the mask protects them from being infected with coronavirus.

The Cross River State government has made it mandatory for residents of the state to wear face back whenever they are in public.

“I know once you put on this mask you already have been protected,” Mr Ayade is heard saying in a 50-second video that circulated on Twitter, Facebook, and WhatsApp. “You don’t need social distancing when you are properly protected.”

The state’s branch of NMA is a recent statement said the governor’s remark was capable of luring the people “into a false sense of security by the mere use of face mask”.

The statement was signed by Agam Ayuk and Ezoke Epoke, the NMA state chairman and state secretary respectively.

The NMA said the use of face mask is helpful but does not give “full protection” against COVID-19.

“According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) Interim Guidance of April 6, 2020, the use of face masks (medical or non-medical) whether for source control (used by infected persons) or prevention of COVID-19 (used by healthy persons) alone is insufficient to provide an adequate level of protection and advises other measures to be adopted,” the statement said.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: Gov Ayade solicits support from federal govt, development partners

“Therefore, face mask is complementary to social/physical distancing of at least 1 meter, avoiding mass gatherings, effective hand and respiratory hygiene and cleaning of all contact surfaces among other measures as recommended by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and the World Health Organisation.”

The association advised the Cross River State government to rescind its order on some government workers in the state to resume work because it is “ill-timed and not in the best public health interest of the State”.

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.