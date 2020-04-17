Medical doctor dies in Akwa Ibom after showing symptoms of coronavirus

A medical doctor has died in Akwa Ibom State after showing symptoms of the coronavirus.

Dominic Essien, a physiotherapist, owned a private clinic in Uyo and was also a lecturer in the Department of Physiology, University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Akwa Ibom State branch, Nsikak Nyoyoko, confirmed Mr Essien’s death in a statement on Thursday.

He said the late medical doctor showed symptoms of the coronavirus before he was rushed to the Ibom Specialist Hospital in Uyo before he passed on.

“I was called last night by a colleague who intimated me that one of our colleagues was sick with a week history of fever, cough and shortness of breath which worsened yesterday with his SPO2 as low as 72%, requiring him to be placed on oxygen at his clinic,” Mr Nyoyoko said.

“I immediately called upon a member of the State #COVID19 Response Team to swing into action and somehow, later last night, our colleague was admitted into ISH and managed by specialists in respiratory medicine.

“With the symptoms elucidated above, a suspicion of COVID-19 was entertained and he had his sample taken today awaiting transportation to the laboratory for COVID-19 testing.

“Unfortunately, this revered colleague of ours died midafternoon.”

Akwa Ibom State has six confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The state government said two days ago that three persons have recovered from the viral infection and have been discharged from the hospital.

