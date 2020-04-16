COVID-19: UN donates 10,000 test kits, 15 oxygen concentrators to Nigeria

UN headquarters [Photo: Google.com]

The United Nations (UN) says it has donated 10,000 test kits, 15 oxygen concentrators, various Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), vaccines, IEHK/PEP kits and other health supplies to Nigeria.

The UN Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the supplies which was co-financed by the European Union and IHS Nigeria, was meant to support the Federal Government’s COVID-19 response plan as well as UNICEF’s work with children and families in Nigeria.

He said additional supplies are expected in a UN joint flight to be delivered in the country in coming days.

“The Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) will protect medical personnel and ancillary staff who are the first responders in the frontline, providing care and treatment to people affected by the virus.

“The test kits will enable healthcare workers to test those who suspect they may have the virus to verify their health status, so they can get treatment and protect their families and communities.

“We know that to limit the spread of the virus, it is important to test as many people as possible, especially those with recent travel history and those who came into contact with travellers.

“These test kits will support Nigeria’s drive to control the transmission of COVID-19 infections and support the Government’s ongoing strong efforts to protect the country from an escalating pandemic,” he said.

The UN official added that working closely with the government and other partners, including the private sector, was the surest way of preventing and containing the pandemic.

(NAN)

