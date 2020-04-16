Anambra index case stable, contacts rise to 39

The number of COVID-19 contacts linked to the only index case in Anambra has hit 39 with three of them living outside the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Vincent Okpala, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigerian (NAN) in Awka on Thursday.

Mr Okpala said the state government had established contact with each of them while it had located where the other three contacts were staying to bring them under control.

He said the index case patient was stable and was making progress and cooperating with the government on the tracing of contacts.

He said the identities of the patients and hospitals involved could not be disclosed as demanded by the ethics of medicine, but assured that all were safe.

“As of Wednesday night, we had 39 contacts out of which three are not resident in Anambra.

“We are taking care of the ones here and we have contacted the states where others are staying to follow them up.

“We have made contacts with the ones here and are following them up on daily basis, some of them are quarantined in the various protective care centres, others are on self-quarantine but we are monitoring them.

“Government has not divulged the identity of any patient, it is our ethical responsibility to protect the identity of these people including the index case and the hospitals.

“The important thing is that the index case is stable and the hospitals have been decontaminated, while the contract tracing is ongoing,” he said.

Mr Okpala applauded Governor Willie Obiano for providing the needed support to contain the situation and urged residents of the state to keep to the safety tips including regular hand washing and use of face masks.

