I am still COVID-19 positive, El-Rufai speaks from isolation

The Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has said that he is still in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus in March.

Mr El-Rufai who wrote on his twitter handle @elrufai said all stories announcing that he has been cleared of COVID-19 are lies.

“Earlier Wednesday 10 am-2 pm, I took a few hours during isolation to chair a virtual meeting of the State Executive Council. I haven’t been cleared of COVID-19 yet & will personally announce when confirmed negative. Ignore all fake news even if you like it,” Mr El-Rufai said.

Reports have been circulating on different social media that Mr El-Rufai has been cleared of COVID-19.

In jubilation on Wednesday, a resident of Kaduna, Baba Lawal, said he is happy for the governor.

When asked where he got his information that Mr El-Rufai is COVID-19 free, he told PREMIUM TIMES “he came across the message on social media and he shared it”.

Meanwhile, the governor has said he will have to publicise it, like other prominent Nigerians had done, if he is cleared by the NCDC.

Governor El-Rufai had announced on March 28, that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

