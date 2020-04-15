Coronavirus: More than two million cases confirmed globally, over 126,000 deaths

Related News

The worldwide number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed two million, a figure that doubled in less than two weeks.

About 76, 000 deaths have been recorded in 13 days, bringing the total number of fatalities to over 126,000.

There is no vaccine yet for the COVID-19 but experts believe the darkest days are almost over as the lack of fresh hot spots globally yielded a ray of optimism and fueled discussions about how some nations might begin to reopen.

But the World Health Organisation (WHO) cautioned patience before lifting social distancing restrictions, noting that the repercussions of any premature end to lockdown could be more deadly.

The brunt of the coronavirus has been felt most heavily in the U.S., Italy, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, and southeast Asia.

The disease is gradually starting to wreak havoc in Africa and South America and the WHO is particularly concerned about the ability of the poorest countries in the world to control the disease.

Confirmed cases

Early Wednesday, there were 2,000,728 confirmed cases across the globe, data from worldometers.info, an online dashboard that tracks the global number of confirmed coronavirus cases showed.

The number of infected people crossed a million threshold on April 2 barely a week after the figure hit 500,000.

The three worst-hit countries: the U.S., Spain, and Italy alone have a combined figure of nearly a million infections, almost half of the global total.

There are 1,389,171 active cases as of the time of reporting. Of that number, over 1,337, 000 are in mild conditions.

Over 51,000 cases are in serious or critical conditions.

Meanwhile, over 484,000 people have recovered after treatment so far worldwide. That is approximately one in four persons.

Death toll

After the U.S. registered a record 2, 400 deaths from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the total global body-count reached the scary landmark of 125,000 and counting.

As of the time of reporting, about 126,776 people have died from the virus, a strain of coronavirus which causes a pneumonia-like disease, data from worldometers.info showed.

Experts believe the death toll might even be twice the current figure as many people die without being tested.

Countries have continued to report inadequate testing kits for potential patients of virus which has continued to defy science.

U.S.

With 614, 246 confirmed cases, infections in the U.S. now account for more than 25 per cent of infections globally, according to worldometer.info.

The virus has infected more than 200,000 people in New York alone.

U.S. officials and some economists have warned against comparing coronavirus case numbers from country to country due to concerns around reporting methodology.

Local and state officials in the U.S. have also acknowledged that the true number of COVID-19 cases in the country is likely far higher than those that have been confirmed due to testing shortages and restrictions.

Africa

There are now more than over 16,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across Africa, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases erratically. Africa has rising cases with only two countries holding out.

Algeria has the highest number of fatalities – 326 with over 2,000 infections, closely followed by Egypt with 178 deaths and about 2,350 cases. About 126 deaths and 1,888 infections have been recorded in Morocco.

South Africa still leads the continent with over 2, 400 cases with just 27 deaths.

Nigeria recorded 11 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday evening, bringing the total confirmed cases to 373.

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, during his second national address since the coronavirus outbreak, extended total lockdown in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun in a bid to continue reducing the transmission of the disease in the country.

But the WHO officials said statistics are likely to significantly underestimate the true number of cases in Africa, raising concerns that the disease could overwhelm the continent’s under-resourced health services.

“This is not a joke. It is a matter of life and death,” a worried Mr Buhari said.