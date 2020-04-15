Coronavirus: Osun extends lockdown for two weeks

Related News

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has extended the coronavirus lockdown in the state for another two weeks.

Mr Oyetola said this in a broadcast on Tuesday after the expiration of the initial 14-day lockdown, which began on Tuesday, March 31.

The governor said the extension became necessary in order to ensure a total defeat of the deadly coronavirus in Osun.

“In order to ensure a total defeat of coronavirus in Osun, we shall extend lockdown by another 14 days. But to allow our people to re-stock, the lockdown is suspended between Wednesday, 15th and Thursday, 16th April, 2020. The second lockdown shall therefore commence on midnight of Thursday, April 16, 2020.

“All markets and land boundaries remain closed during the suspension of the lockdown and the lockdown period. Also, the ban on all public gatherings remains in force,” he said.

Mr Oyetola also said “circumstances of our situation do not support the suspension of lockdown at this period. The application and implications of half measures are dangerous and grave at this critical period.”

“There can be no doubt that we have all sacrificed to get us where we are. We thank you all for your support, patience and sacrifice during these difficult times. The experience of the last few months is not one we would wish to repeat but it is better for us to deal with this deadly enemy once and for all.

“We are aware of the negative effects of lockdown on our fragile economy. But as a responsible government, we will not sacrifice the lives and security of our people on the altar of economy,” the governor said.

Palliatives

He assured that the state government will continue to provide palliatives to the poor, the needy and vulnerable people in the state to cushion the effects of the sit-at-home order.

“The laws guiding the operation of the lockdown and the general security of the people remain in force,” he said adding that relevant security agencies “are on alert to ensure total compliance of the regulation and guarantee safety and security of the people.”