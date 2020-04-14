Going house to house, Lagos identifies 119 suspected COVID-19 cases in one week

Related News

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, has said that about 119 people have been identified with coronavirus symptoms through the house-to-house active case search embarked upon by the state.

Mr Abayomi said this on Tuesday at a press briefing, adding that the state is intensifying the identification process with the aim of identifying possible carriers of COVID-19 in the state.

The commissioner said 118,000 households have been reached in the last one week through the house to house search.

The ‘Community Active Case Search’ was launched by the state government on April 6 and is to span for two weeks in the first instance.

While explaining the modalities for the exercise, Mr Abayomi said health workers would move from house to house in pairs to administer electronic questionnaires to citizens, the questionnaires will border on COVID-19 symptoms, he said.

The active case search was a response to the local transmission of COVID-19 in the state, given that more cases have been recorded from local transmissions.

Mr Abayomi said the exercise started with high-risk areas and 119 possible carriers of COVID-19 have been identified in the process.

The government on Tuesday announced that there were nine more recoveries in the state and one death.