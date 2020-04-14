Coronavirus: Lagos records seventh death, nine more recoveries

Related News

Lagos has recorded another death from coronavirus infection on Tuesday, while nine more patients have been discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, Lagos following their full recovery from coronavirus infection, the Incident Commander has said.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State governor, said during a press briefing on Tuesday that the state has “seven deaths, 70 recovered cases and 198 confirmed cases,” as at the end of Tuesday. This is an increase in the confirmed cases in the state by six.

The news of the seventh death came hours after the state recorded its sixth death from COVID-19, making two deaths within 24 hours.

The sixth death was a 56-year old Nigerian male who recently returned from the United States. He died of COVID-19 related complication, the Commissioner for Health said while announcing the death.

Meanwhile, the state governor who gave an updated figure said nine patients recovered on Tuesday, three females and six males, and were discharged after having two consecutive negative results to the virus.

The governor who earlier tweeted that there were eight new recoveries on Tuesday updated the figure during the press briefing.

“More great news today from our Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. 8 more people; 2 females and 6 males have tested negative and fully recovered from #COVID19. They have been discharged to return to their families.

“This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities to 69. Please, let us continue to adhere to all the safety advice from our health experts,” Mr Sanwo-Olu earlier tweeted.

As of Tuesday, Lagos has 198 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 116 active cases, 70 discharged cases, two evacuated cases, three transferred cases and seven deaths.

The coronavirus cases in Lagos are more than half of the total 343 across Nigeria, as of Tuesday morning.