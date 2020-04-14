COVID-19: Gov. El-Rufai approves release of 72 convicts

Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai
Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has approved the release of 72 convicts from the Kaduna and Kafanchan Correctional Centres as part of the government’s efforts to check the spread of COVID-19.

The state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Aisha Dikko, who announced the release of the inmates on Tuesday, said 69 of the convicts were released in Kaduna, while three were freed in Kafanchan.

According to a breakdown by the commissioner, 42 inmates who were freed from the Kaduna Correctional Centre, were convicts who were given options of fine not exceeding N50,000.

The attorney general said four inmates were serving three years and above with less than six months of their sentence to serve.

The commissioner also said one of the inmates had spent 75 per cent of his sentence after remission, while 22 others were convicted for minor offences.

‘’From the Kafanchan Custodial Centre, two inmates were freed with three months left on their sentence, while one inmate was released based on old age,’’ she said.

(NAN)

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.