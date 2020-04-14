Coronavirus: Buhari in closed door meeting with Lawan, Gabajabiamila

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with the leadership of the National Assembly (NASS) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agenda of the meeting between the president and the NASS leadership, involving the Senate President Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, was unknown as at the time of filing this report.

It was, however, gathered that the meeting, which was at the instance of the NASS leadership, would discuss national issues including the efforts of the federal and state governments as well as stakeholders towards curbing the spread of Coronavirus across the country.

NAN also reports that the president had earlier met with some cabinet ministers, who updated him on the activities of their respective ministries.

