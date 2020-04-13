COVID-19 cases in Africa rise to over 14,000 – WHO

Related News

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, says the number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Africa has risen to over 14,000.

The UN’s health agency gave the update on its official twitter account @WHOAFRO on Monday.

“COVID19 cases in Africa rose to over 14,000 – with 2,523 recoveries and 754 deaths reported,’’ it said.

The breakdown on the WHO African Region COVID-19 dashboard showed that South Africa, Algeria and Cameroon had continued to top the list of countries with the highest reported cases.

South Africa has 2,173 cases and 25 deaths followed by Algeria with 1,914 cases and 293 deaths, while Cameroon has 803 confirmed cases with 10 deaths.

According to the dashboard, the countries with the lowest confirmed cases are South Sudan, Sao Tome and Principe, Burundi and Mauritania and Gabo Verde.

It showed that South Sudan and Sao Tome and Principe were the lowest confirmed cases, which had four cases each with zero death.

Burundi was the second country with lowest confirmed cases with five reported cases and zero death.

Mauritania and Gabo Verde are in the third category with lowest cases as the country had recorded seven confirmed cases each with one death.

Also, the dashboard showed that COVID-19 cases had risen to 323 in the past two days from 288 confirmed cases with 10 deaths in Nigeria.

The agency, however, thanked the health workers at the front lines of the COVID-19 response.

“We in the health care profession are the ones to step in to help people in times like these; we have to be psychologically prepared,’’ Joyce Kaguura, ICU Nurse, Kenyatta University Hospital, responded.

(NAN)