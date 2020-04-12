Lockdown Violation: Abuja authorities arrest cleric, two foreigners, impound 269 vehicles

Abuja City Gate
Abuja City Gate, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Enforcement Team, has confirmed the arrest of a cleric, a Turkish and an Angolan for violating the presidential lockdown directive in the FCT aimed at curtailing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Abuja.

Ikharo Attah, Chairman of the FCTA Enforcement Team on Movement Restrictions, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said that the team has also impounded no fewer than 269 vehicles for violating the presidential stay-at-home order.

“We got to Area one Roundabout, where a particular man was arrested with four military caps, he put one army cap in his boot, then another one for Nigeria Air Force and two other ones for Nigeria Navy, all in one vehicle.

“We arrested and handed him over to the FCT Commissioner of Police.

“Then we also had another case of a man whose vehicle was taken to VIO office in Area one and immediately, he decided to strip himself naked, removed all his clothes in protest that he must work, that he did not believe in the existence of COVID-19,” he said.

“We also arrested the Imam of Wuye Jumma’at Mosque because we received several complaints that the Imam had held a congregational prayer on Friday.

“But that Friday, we were at Kuje, we could not have come back within five minutes. So we got there today and invited him to come and explain; and we cautioned him at the FCT Police Command, Garki.

“We also arrested two expatriates at Glo Junction for violating the presidential order, going out without permit.

“We arrested a Turkish man and an man Angolan. They’ve been handed over to the police in taken to the Maitama,” he said.

He warned the FCT residents, particularly uniformed personnel and diplomats against violating the lockdown order of President Muhammadu Buhari.

(NAN)

