Coronavirus: Five more patients recover in Lagos

Five more patients have recovered from coronavirus in Lagos and have been discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, an official has said.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State governor and Incident Commander, said this in a press release on Sunday.

The recently discharged patients are four females and one male.

This brings the total number of discharged persons in the state to 55, he said.

“I bring to you more awesome news from our isolation facilities. Today, five more patients; females, and one male have been discharged to reunite with their families and the society.

“The patients were discharged having recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19.

“With the newly discharged patients, we now have a total of 55 people that have been successfully managed for #COVID19 at our isolation facilities and discharged to the community,” the governor said.

The news of the recovered patients came in hours after the state announced the death of another patient from coronavirus in the state.

As of Sunday, Lagos State has 177 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 112 active cases, 55 recoveries, two evacuated cases, three transferred cases, and five deaths.

While expressing his joy over the recovery of the patients, Mr Sanwo-Olu said Nigerians should look forward to more great news.

He urged Lagosians to continue to show love and sacrifice for the the course of humanity, stay at home, practice social distancing principle, observe the highest possible personal hygiene and report suspicious cases to appropriate persons.

“Let’s continue to make the little sacrifices for the greater good,” he said.

Lagos is the epicentre of the coronavirus in Nigeria, accounting for more than half of the 318 cases in the country. It also accounts for more than half of the 70 recovered cases and half of the 10 deaths, as of Sunday morning.

The state, alongside Ogun and Abuja, is on lockdown, based on a presidential directive, to prevent the spread of the virus.