Coronavirus: 45 Nigerians recover from coronavirus in one week, five die

No fewer than 45 COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last week, official data from Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed. At least five deaths were also recorded from the disease in the past week.

As of 9:30 p.m on Saturday, Nigeria had recorded 318 confirmed cases, 70 discharged and 10 deaths.

According to a breakdown, Lagos is still leading on the chart with 174 cases, FCT has 56, Osun – 20, Edo – 12, Oyo – 11, Ogun – 7, Bauchi – 6, Kaduna – 6, Akwa Ibom – 5, Katsina – 4, Delta – 3, Enugu – 2, Ekiti – 2, Rivers -2, Kwara – 2, and Ondo- 2, while Benue, Niger, Anambra and Kano have a case each.

An analysis by PREMIUM TIMES showed that 104 new cases were recorded last week, many from contact tracing, amidst an increase in the number of tests carried out daily.

Starting from last Tuesday, new cases have been recorded in the tens.

The number of patients who recovered from the disease and were discharged also rose from 25 to 70, an indication that the situation is not hopeless after all.

Most of those discharged are from Lagos, Oyo, Osun and FCT.

However, six states; Kwara, Anambra, Niger, Kano, Delta and Kastina; recorded their index cases last week. This brings the number of affected states to 19 including the FCT.

In one of its daily briefings, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 fixed a target of collecting samples within eight hours of notification of the team. It said turnaround time for testing and results must be less than 24 hours; 2000 tests to be conducted daily in Lagos and 1000 daily in the FCT by the end of the week.

Also, it hopes to isolate patients within six hours after confirmation of positive results and ensure isolation of each confirmed case.

In this piece, PREMIUM TIMES reviews how the number of those discharged rose from 25- to 70 in a week.

Timeline

On Sunday, April 5, ten new cases were reported in Nigeria: six in Lagos, two in FCT and two in Edo. That brought the number of confirmed cases to 224. A total of 27 patients had been discharged while five deaths had been recorded.

On the same day, eight new cases were reported: five in Lagos, two in the FCT and one in Kaduna State. As at 09:30 pm on April 5, there were 232 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria. Thirty-three had been discharged and five deaths documented.

On Monday, April 6, six new cases were reported: two in Kwara, two in Edo, one in Rivers and one in the FCT.

As of 09:30 pm on Monday, there were 238 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria. About 35 had been discharged and five deaths recorded.

On Tuesday, April 7, 16 new cases were reported: 10 in Lagos, two each in the FCT and Oyo, and one each in Delta and Katsina.

As of 09:30 p.m. on Tuesday, there were 254 confirmed cases in Nigeria, from which 44 were discharged and six died.

On Wednesday, April 8, 21 cases were reported: 15 in Lagos, four in the FCT, and one in Edo

As of 9 p.m on Wednesday, there were 274 confirmed cases in Nigeria, 44 of them discharged and six deaths.

On Thursday, April 9, 14 new cases were reported: 13 in Lagos and one in Delta State.

As of 09:30 p.m on Thursday, there were 288 confirmed cases from which 51 patients had been discharged and seven died.

On Friday, April 10, 17 new cases were reported, consisting of eight in Lagos, three in Katsina, two in FCT and one each in Niger, Kaduna, Anambra and Ondo.

As of 09:30 p.m on Friday, there were 305 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria. 58 had been discharged and seven deaths recorded.

On Saturday evening, 13 new cases were reported; 11 in Lagos, and one each in Delta and Kano.

As of 9:30 p.m, April 11, there were 318 confirmed cases in Nigeria. 70 had been discharged and 10 died.

Lockdown continues

The lockdown announced by President Muhammadu Buhari in high-risk states still continues.

Although there is no official statement that explicitly stated the extension after the expiration of the 14 days yesterday, Mr Buhari on Saturday, urged Nigerians to continue to comply with the stay-at-home directive.

A presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said the president had ordered the release of 70,000 tonnes of grain to augment the ongoing palliative being given to vulnerable Nigerians.

In a related development, the World Health Organisation (WHO) expressed concern over the intention of some countries to end restriction of movements ‘too soon.’

Like Nigeria, many countries have imposed movement restrictions on citizens to check the spread of the pandemic.

The Director-General of WHO, Tedros Ghebreyesus, at a press conference Friday said lifting restrictions too quickly could lead to a deadly resurgence.

He said the coronavirus appears to be slowing in some of the hardest-hit countries in Europe like Spain, Italy, Germany and France; however, it could be disastrous to lift the restrictions “too soon.”

Grouse

Many Nigerians have expressed their grievances on the extension of the lockdown without being offered palliatives.

In the last few weeks, state governments have also rolled out stimulus packages which are grossly inadequate for the population of the country.

A human rights activist and lawyer, Festus Ogun, said the extension is expedient but will fail without adequate support for citizens.

“The reality is that the hardship and hunger in the land outweigh the measures put in place. It is the reason why you see unrest, violence and robbery in the land, even despite the lockdown.”

“FG must brace for the reality and stop playing hide and seek. The government owes a duty to provide security and welfare for its people. Failure to abundantly provide for the same during this period would spell disaster and untold calamity,” he told PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday.

Another human rights activist, Olorunfemi Adeyeye, said he foresaw an increase in crime due to the hunger bedevilling the poor.

“I do not see the extension of lockdown without real palliatives for the masses as a solution at all. No curve can be flattened when hunger strikes,” he said.