UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, discharged from hospital

The United Kingdom’s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, was discharged from hospital on Sunday, a Downing Street spokesman said.

Mr Johnson tested positive for coronavirus nearly two weeks ago. Last Monday, he was placed under oxygen support at the intensive care unit of St Thomas’ hospital after a persistent high temperature and cough.

Three days later, he was moved out of the intensive care unit.

On Friday, the British leader was able to walk in hospital, after leaving intensive care treatment for COVID-19.

That same day, his office reported he was watching films and reading letters sent to him by his pregnant fiancee, Carrie Symonds, who herself has suffered COVID-19 symptoms.

After a week of being treated for COVID-19, Mr Johnson was finally discharged from hospital.

“The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery, at Chequers,” the spokesman said, referring to the prime minister’s country estate outside London.

“On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work.”

UK death toll on the rise

While Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has made a “very good progress” in his recovery from the virus, the UK’s COVID-19 death toll neared 10,000 on Saturday after health officials reported another 917 hospital deaths.

The country has now reported over 9,800 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, the fifth-highest national number globally.

Almost 80,000 people in Britain have tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, the country imposed a lockdown three weeks ago in a bid to curb the spread of the virus. Ministers have been pleading with Britons to observe the ban on social gatherings over the Easter weekend when much of the country has been bathed in sunny, spring weather.