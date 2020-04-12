Coronavirus: Delta records third confirmed case, restates sit-at-home order

Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa. [Photo credit: Thisday Live]
Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa. [Photo credit: Thisday Live]

The Governor of Delta, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Saturday, disclosed that the state had recorded a third case of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

He said, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, that the sample of the case which was taken to Irrua Specialist Hospital in Edo, for testing, returned positive.

“Earlier today, a third case of the COVID-19 was confirmed in the state and the patient is already receiving attention in one of our facilities designated for that purpose.

“I am pleased to report that the patient is in stable condition and is responding well to treatment from our team of medical professionals.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: As FG preaches social distancing, Katsina lifts suspension on Friday prayers

“In consonance with the rules and according to international best practices as enunciated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the state government urges Deltans, especially Christians to worship from home as the lockdown order is still in force.

“We thank Deltans for their support so far and urge them to continue to obey relevant instructions as it has become apparent that the virus is spreading in the state.

“We will continue to partner theFederal Government on effective implementation of its regulations on measures to curtail further spread of the virus in our state and country,’’ the governor said.

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.