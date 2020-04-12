Coronavirus: Delta records third confirmed case, restates sit-at-home order

Related News

The Governor of Delta, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Saturday, disclosed that the state had recorded a third case of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

He said, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, that the sample of the case which was taken to Irrua Specialist Hospital in Edo, for testing, returned positive.

“Earlier today, a third case of the COVID-19 was confirmed in the state and the patient is already receiving attention in one of our facilities designated for that purpose.

“I am pleased to report that the patient is in stable condition and is responding well to treatment from our team of medical professionals.

“In consonance with the rules and according to international best practices as enunciated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the state government urges Deltans, especially Christians to worship from home as the lockdown order is still in force.

“We thank Deltans for their support so far and urge them to continue to obey relevant instructions as it has become apparent that the virus is spreading in the state.

“We will continue to partner theFederal Government on effective implementation of its regulations on measures to curtail further spread of the virus in our state and country,’’ the governor said.