Coronavirus: Kano records first case as Nigeria’s total rises to 318

Kano State on Saturday recorded its first case of COVID-19, as the total tally of confirmed cases in Nigeria rose to 318, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has disclosed.

According to the new data released by NCDC, the nation’s tally of COVID-19 infections on Saturday evening increased to 318 from 305 announced on Friday.

The agency said 13 new cases were recorded in seven states, with Lagos reporting 11, while Delta and Kano have one apiece.

Till date, 70 cases have been discharged and 10 deaths have been recorded in Nigeria.

With the statistics,18 states and the FCT have reported at least a confirmed cases in Nigeria.

A breakdown of the cases reported in the country shows that Lagos is still the epicenter for the outbreak in the country.

Lagos State has now reported 174 cases, followed by FCT – 56, Osun – 20, Edo – 12, Oyo – 11, Bauchi and Kaduna – 6, Akwa Ibom – 5, Ogun – 7, Katsina – 4, and Delta – 3. Enugu, Ekiti, Rivers, Kwara, Ondo havr two cases each while Niger, Benue, Anambra and Kano have recorded one each.

Lockdown

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday appealed to Nigeria to obey the lockdown directive issued by the government as this was meant to help curb the spread of the disease in the country.

The federal and state governments had also ordered a lockdown to reduce the spread of the disease and ease contact tracing for health workers.

Mr Buhari tasked Nigerians to observe restrictions on movement and follow the instructions of the scientists and medical advisers.

“All that the Government is asking you to endure is because nowhere in the world today is there any known way of defeating this pandemic. There is no vaccine,” he said.

