Coronavirus: Lagos discharges four more patients

Four more coronavirus patients in Lagos have been successfully treated and discharged, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announces Saturday.

This brings to 50, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from the Lagos State isolation facilities.

Those discharged, all male, included an 11-year-old boy.

The patients are three from Mainland Hospital, Yaba and one from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

They all tested negative twice consecutively for #COVID19.

“I appeal to residents to stay at home, practice Social Distancing Principle and observe highest possible personal and hand hygiene. We are on steady course to victory, let’s all make little sacrifices for the greater good,” the governor said.

Lagos is the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria with 174 cases.