COVID-19 patients in Edo stable, responding to treatment — Commissioner

The Edo State Commissioner for Health, Patrick Okundia, has reassured that all 11 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in the state are stable and responding well to treatment.

He said Edo State is ready to handle worst-case scenarios, a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES, highlighted.

The commissioner, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, according to the statement, said some of the confirmed cases are currently being managed at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) and the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH).

According to Mr Okundia, since the onset of the outbreak, Edo State has recorded a total of 76 suspected cases, 12 confirmed cases and one death, while 289 contacts have been line-listed.

He said the suspected cases are distributed among Oredo (30), Esan West (16), Egor (6), Esan Central (8), Ikpoba-Okha (5), Esan North East (4), Etsako west (3), Ovia North East (2), Owan West (1) and Orhionmwon (1) LGAs.

The commissioner further disclosed that of the 12 confirmed cases, four of them were from Oredo LGA; four from Esan West LGA; three from Egor LGA, and one from Ovia North East LGA.

Mr Okundia, however, urged residents to observe social distancing and comply with other state government’s directives, aimed at preventing further spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“As the state government intensifies efforts to contain the pandemic, we urge all residents to stay at home and observe social distancing guidelines and other precautionary measures against the spread of the disease, including regular handwashing with soap under running water and the use alcohol-based hand sanitisers. If you must go out, do so wearing facemasks. Cover your mouth and nose properly when sneezing and/or coughing. Also do well to report anyone with recent oversea travel history to the state government,” the statement highlighted.

Nigeria now has a total of 305 confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of Saturday.