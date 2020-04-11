Coronavirus: 10 of 127 Ivory Coast returnees in Osun discharged after recovering

Related News

At least 10 of the 127 Ivory Coast returnees in Osun State have tested negative for coronavirus.

The state governor, Gboyega Oyetola, made this known in a press briefing at the state capital, Osogbo on Saturday.

Mr Oyetola said the 10 patients were discharged after they tested negative, twice.

Before now, the state released 110 of the 127 Ivory Coast returnees who tested negative for the Coronavirus while the remaining 17 whose results came back positive were receiving treatment and care at its facility in Ejigbo.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that 10 of the 17 have now been tested negative, leaving seven returnees in under medical care.

With the latest recovery, 11 persons have now tested negative in the state.

Read full statement from Mr Oyetola below:

A TEXT OF PRESS BRIEFING BY THE GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF OSUN, MR. ADEGBOYEGA OYETOLA, ON THE RELEASE OF 10 OUT OF THE 127 IVORY COAST RETURNEE CORONAVIRUS PATIENTS ON SATURDAY, APRIL 11, 2010

Gentlemen of the Press,

When I updated you on the state of the management of the Coronavirus pandemic in the State of Osun eight days ago, I disclosed that 110 of the 127 Ivory Coast returnees who tested negative for the Coronavirus had been released to join their families, while the remaining 17 whose results came back positive were receiving treatment and care at our facility in Ejigbo.

I also expressed confidence that the 17 patients would soon be released to join their families.

I am happy to inform you today that 10 of the 17 patients have tested negative twice for the virus in line with the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, and will soon be released to join their families and live their normal lives.

The remaining seven patients are responding to treatment and shall, by the grace of God, soon follow in the steps of their colleagues.

You will recall that of the two earlier cases, one had tested negative and had since been discharged.

Consequently, the release of 10 patients today brings to 11, the number of cases that have tested negative twice and have been discharged after treatment in the State of Osun.

This development underscores our belief that Coronavirus disease is not a death sentence, but is treatable if the patients surrender themselves for treatment on time.

These successful treatments should also encourage persons who are feeling unwell to come out for testing and treatment if found positive. They are a proof that we have the right equipment and personnel to handle the Coronavirus pandemic.

We thank our people for their understanding and for complying with the directives imposed by government and the relevant agencies. We urge them all to continue to obey the regulations to avert community transmission.

We are working hard to further cushion the effects of the hardships that accompany the sit-at-home order imposed in our collective interest. The next tranche of the palliatives will reach the people very soon.

Let me use this opportunity to identify with our Christian compatriots on the occasion of the Easter celebrations and to thank them for their understanding and obedience to the authorities in line with the teaching of Christ.

On behalf of the Government and the people of The State of Osun, I extend deep appreciation to all our health officials who are on the front lines in the strive to win the Coronavirus war and keep Osun healthy and safe.

We are happy to inform you that all of these health workers have been insured.

Let us continue to pray for the health and security of the State to complement our personal and collective sacrifices to win the COVID-19 war.

May the Almighty God heal and keep the State of Osun.