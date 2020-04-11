COVID-19: Ondo Cancels Easter Services as Cases Rise

Related News

The Ondo State government has announced the cancelation of the Easter Day celebration as the state recorded a fresh case of coronavirus.

In a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, on Saturday, said the decision was taken after consultations with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN).

He noted that all measures previously taken to curtail the spread of the virus still stands.

Ondo was among the six states PREMIUM TIMES highlighted on Friday, who had announced they would be relaxing the weeks-long restriction of non-essential movements by residents, thereby putting the lives of thousands of citizens at risk.

The states mentioned are Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa, Katsina, Kogi and Ondo. While Cross River, Imo, Ebonyi, Abia, Taraba and several others are said to have or are planning to lift the restriction orders in their states.

According to the new data released by NCDC, on Friday evening, 17 new cases were recorded in seven states: Lagos, Katsina, FCT, Niger, Kaduna, Anambra and Ondo, bringing the total confirmed cases to 305. Ondo state has Ondo have two cases.

Read The Full Statement Below

The Ondo State Government notes with deep concern the second index case. This development has once again, reinforced the need to deepen our collective efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ondo State COVID-19 Response Team has reported that the second index case having travelled from Lagos to Ondo State must give the Government greater concern to avoid community transmission.

Against the backdrop of the above, the Ondo State Government has directed the cancellation of the special concession granted Churches across the State to celebrate the Easter Sunday/Service. This decision was taken after due consultations with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

All measures and steps taken in respect of COVID-19 still remain in force. In particular, Government has taken further steps to effectively man the boundaries in the light of reported cases of compromise and breach of the directive to close all inter-state entry points into Ondo State.

Donald Ojogo

Commissioner for Information and Orientation

April 11, 2020.