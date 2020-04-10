Coronavirus: Oyo discharges three more patients – Official

Related News

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Friday said the state had discharged three more coronavirus patients.

It would be recalled that Mr Makinde and the Chief Medical Director of University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, Jesse Otegbayo, who had earlier tested positive were discharged after they later tested negative twice to coronavirus.

Mr Makinde on Friday revealed that three more patients have also been discharged in Ibadan, the state capital, after they tested negative twice for the disease.

He said that the three patients were discharged on Thursday.

Mr Makinde on his official Twitter handle on Friday, said all measures have been put in place by the state government, to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Makinde said inter and intra-state transportation remains suspended “except vehicles carrying food items, medical, pharmaceutical and petroleum products”.

He advised people to keep following the directives of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force.

“Yesterday, three confirmed COVID-19 patients were discharged after receiving their second negative test results. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to five. So, there are currently six active cases.

“All measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Oyo State, remain in place.

“These include the dusk to dawn curfew (7 PM to 6 AM); no gatherings of more than ten people to be held anywhere in the state and the closure of all markets except those selling perishable food items.

“Also, inter-state transportation into and out of the state remains suspended except vehicles carrying food items, medical, pharmaceutical and petroleum products.

“Please, keep following the directives of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force. Wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, regularly. Also, continue to maintain social distancing.”