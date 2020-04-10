COVID-19: Justrite donates food products to Osun Government

Related News

Inline with its mandate towards reaching out to indigent Nigerians, Justrite Superstore has donated food products to the Osun State Government.

The move came as a palliative measure to cushion the effect of the lockdown directive aimed at curbing the spread of the deadly Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

The food products include a total of 400 cartons of Indomie and 50 cartons of Golden Morn.

The company also stated that the donation is part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR activities.

Receiving the food products on behalf of the state government, the State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, stated that the gesture came at the appropriate time when the state needed to cater for its citizens.

“Justrite’s donation would help to alleviate the suffering of the masses as a result of the restriction.

“We want other companies as well as individuals to emulate them. I sincerely thank the management of the company for this timely contribution to Osun people.”

On his part, the Assistant General Manager, Human Resources and Administration, Justrite Kadiri Agboola said the gesture was thought out of serving humanity.

Mr Agboola stated that the Company felt a sense of commitment to the people of the state and believed it could reach larger percentage of the population through the state government.

READ MORE:

“We cannot reach out to every household in Osun State effectively, hence, we believe it can be done through the state government.

“This serves as our CSR. Since we opened our store in the state, the people have been supportive and this is our way of giving back to them,” he added.

As part of its measure to further aid people during this lockdown, Justrite has a WhatsApp ordering system where consumers can make orders and receive same items promptly.

Justrite Superstore is a neighbourhood one-stop retail supermarket with a wide variety of goods at competitive prices.

The first Justrite Super Store opened in Ota, Ogun State in the year 2000. Today, there are ten Justrite Mega Stores spread across Lagos, Ogun and Osun States.