Two COVID-19 patients fast recuperating – UBTH

The University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) says the two COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at its facilities are fast recuperating.

UBTH Head of Rapid Response Team on COVID-19, Benson Okwara, disclosed this while speaking with journalists on Thursday in Benin.

He was reacting to a report alleging that there was panic at the hospital over the COVID-19 patients receiving care at the isolation centre.

” One of the patients is almost asymptomatic. Our healthcare workers in medical emergency unit have always put on their medical face masks and hand gloves while treating them.

“They have also maintained other standard precautions which have been enshrined in UBTH’s care processes,” Mr Okwara said.

The Chairman of the Medical Advisory committee (CMAC) of the hospital, Casimir Omuemu, said global best practice was being maintained in handling the COVID-19 patients.

He stressed that members of the Rapid Response team have so far activated 12 doctors, 33 paramedics and 30 nurses, who were on ground to receive any case and provide guidance.

Mr Omuemu said areas receiving suspected and confirmed cases were already activated with drugs and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

He said that all out-patient clinics remained functional, although activities have been scaled downwards to focus on COVID-19.

“Screening of all patients using infra-red thermometer and relevant history taking to determine the level of risk for covid-19 infection is being done. Cough officers have been deployed to identify and interview patients coughing and move them to designed places for appropriate care.

“There is a need to scale down on non-urgent procedures and surgeries, while allowing all emergency and urgent procedures accessible to patients.

“Our health care workers have been urged to use scrubs and long ward coats appropriately on arrival in the hospital.

“This is essentially to prevent transmission of the virus to persons outside the hospital. Work clothes including shoes are not allowed to be taken home in view of the changing face of the impact of the pandemic even as new interventions are made available on a daily basis by the hospital management,” Mr Omuemu said.

