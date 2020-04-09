Lockdown: 202 street joggers bag community service, fines in Lagos

Related News

The Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile) Court has sentenced 202 street joggers to two hours community service and N10, 000 fines for violating the stay-at-home order of the state government occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lagos State Police Command said in a statement the suspects were arrested in different parts of the state while playing football on major streets and having group exercise on Thursday.

Bala Elkana, the Lagos State Police spokesperson said they were arrested during the enforcement exercise in the state.

“The suspects were arrested playing football on major streets and having group exercise in large number, which neglect the principles of social distancing,” he said.

He said the suspects were arrested along Iju, Sabo, Ikeja, Itire, Ikotun, Ogudu, Akinpelu, Maroko, Alapere, Anthony, Orile, Owode Onirin and Ilemba Hausa areas of the state and are within ages 15 and 42.

Mr Elkana said the suspects were subsequently arraigned in the Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile) Court on one count charge of violating the social distancing directives of Lagos State Government, contrary to Regulation 8(1)( a) &(b) and 17(1)(i) of Lagos State Infectious Disease (Emergency prevention) Regulation 2020.

Mr Elkana, a deputy superintendent of police, said 189 of the arrested suspects pleaded guilty to the charge while 13 pleaded not guilty.

“At the end of the trial, the suspects were found guilty as charged and ordered to pay ten thousand naira each as fines. They are also sentenced to two hours community service, which was supervised by officials of social welfare,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the police arrested 78 suspects on Wednesday while also doing group exercise, violating the directive of the government.

Mr Elkana said members of the public with information or complaints regarding non-compliance with the directive can call the following numbers: 09010512285, 09010512286, 09010512287 and 09010512288.