Coronavirus: Lagos discharges seven more patients; total recovery now 39

Seven more patients have been discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, Lagos, following their full recovery from coronavirus infection, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the state governor has announced.

Mr Sanwo-Olu made the announcement on Thursday, saying that the seven patients tested negative for the infection twice.

“Good people of Lagos, I bring you awesome news from IDH, Yaba, which is as a testament to our resolve to overcome the lethal COVID19 pandemic ravaging the world.

“Today, we discharged seven more patients who have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively for COVID-19. This brings to 39 the number of discharged patients in Lagos,” he tweeted.

Mr Sanwo-Olu, who is also the Incident Commander, said the discharged patients include one female and six males and three of the discharged male patients are foreign nationals; two Ukrainians and one Italian.

This brings the total recovery in the state to 39. As of Thursday, Lagos has 145 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 101 active cases, 39 recoveries, two evacuated cases and the deaths.

Mr Sanwo-Olu added that as part of the efforts of the state in identifying active cases of coronavirus across the state, questionnaires will be administered across the state.

“In the coming days, some of our health workers will be moving around in pairs to administer an electronic questionnaire at homes and healthcare facilities to make enquiries about some symptoms like cough, cold and fever,” he added.

“This is in a bid to intensify our search for possible cases of COVID19 in different communities across the State known as Active Case Search.”

He urged Lagosians to give the health workers the maximum support and also provide accurate information that would help the state in containing the pandemic quickly.