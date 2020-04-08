Coronavirus: Travellers passing through Kaduna will be quarantined 14 days- Official

Related News

The Kaduna State Government has said travellers passing through the state would be quarantined for 14 days in an isolation facility.

The notice was issued at the end of the weekly meeting of the state committee on COVID-19.

According to a statement signed by the commissioner of homeland affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the order comes into effect on April 9.

According to the statement, “all entry points will be barricaded, and only authorised traffic will be given passage. Those denied entry will be asked to return to where they were coming from. Those who express a preference for entering Kaduna State will then be taken to spend 14 days in an isolation facility.”

“Persons without valid passes are strongly advised to cancel any plans to travel to Kaduna State. Security agencies have firm instructions to turn back people at entry points into the state like the Kaduna-Abuja road, Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road, Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road, Kachia Road, the Bwari-Jere-Kagarko road, Gumel-Kwoi-Keffi road, Zaria-Funtua road and the Jos-Manchock road.

“This order also affects other entry and exit points into the state that may not be listed here. The state has imposed clear quarantine regulations in the interest of public safety. These will be strictly enforced to keep people safe from COVID-19,” the statement added.

Kaduna has so far recorded five cases of coronavirus among the 254 recorded in Nigeria.

Among them is the governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai.