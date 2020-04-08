COVID-19: 67 Nigerian returnees from Ivory Coast arrive Seme border

Ivory-Coast returnees
Ivory-Coast returnees

The much-awaited 67 Nigerians resident in Ivory Coast on Wednesday arrived at Seme Border Post in a luxurious bus with registration number Osun XA 240 EJG.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that most of the passengers in the bus were women, children and few men.

NAN reports that officials from Lagos State Ministry of Health arrived Seme border post around 4:00 p.m on Wednesday in three Toyota Coaster buses and took the returnees to isolation centres in Badagry for tests and quarantine.

The Nigerians, who left Ivory Coast on Sunday, were delayed on their way because of the border closures in Ghana, Togo and Benin Republic due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NAN gathered.

An official of Nigeria Immigration Service in Seme who did not want his name mentioned, said they had earlier informed the Lagos State Government of their arrival.

He said that most of the returnees were from Ejigbo in Osun, resident in Ivory Coast but decided to come back to Nigeria when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in the country.

Eighteen of the 127 Nigerians who returned to Osun from Ivory Coast penultimate week tested positive.

Cote d’Ivoire has 345 cases of Coronavirus.

(NAN)

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.