German police to monitor virus lockdown from airship during Easter

Police patrolling Lake Constance on Germany’s Southern border with Switzerland began the use of an airship on Wednesday to monitor public observance of the lockdown imposed to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

The airship is due to rise over the scenic lake during the coming Easter weekend when the weather is expected to be good with temperatures reaching 22 degrees Celsius.

The Chief of police in Ravensburg to the North of the lake, Uwe Stuermer, said his officers would be able to detect larger groups gathering in contravention of the lockdown more easily from above.

However, one of the advantages of the airship is the silence in which it moves.

The Zeppelin Shipping Company in Friedrichshafen on the shores of the lake is putting an airship at the disposal of the police, who plan several flights effective from Good Friday up to Easter Monday.

(dpa/NAN)