Malawi records first coronavirus death

Related News

Malawi on Tuesday recorded its first death from Covid-19 after a 51-­year-old citizen of Indian origin who recently returned from the UK died.

The ministry of health said the deceased had underlying health challenges.

Malawi recently confirmed their index case and now has a total of eight confirmed cases and one death.

The BBC reported that a coronavirus patient undergoing treatment in Yaoundé, Cameroon’s capital city gave birth to a baby girl over the weekend, a doctor at the hospital isolation ward quoted.

The new mother, 19-year-old Marie according to the report “gave birth normally but has since been separated from her newborn”. She was connected to an oxygen supply when her contractions started.

A gynaecologist at the hospital, Yaneu Junie, told BBC “we just arranged the room and she delivered on her bed while on oxygen.”

The baby born prematurely weighed 2.1kg and is in the neonatal unit. Whether or not the baby is infected with the virus is not certain as tests are still being processed. The baby is being fed with breastmilk from her mother.

Marie is the second known coronavirus patient to have a baby.

In Cameroon, there are 658 confirmed cases, 17 recoveries and nine deaths.

In Uganda, a 22-year-old mother gave birth to a baby girl at Entebbe Grade B Hospital.

She was reportedly infected with the virus by her husband after he returned from Dubai.

Director of the hospital, Moses Muwange, said “the patient gave birth very well this afternoon through a caesarean section and the mother and baby are in good health.”

In Uganda, there are 52 confirmed cases of the virus.

Meanwhile, in Ivory Coast, protesters destroyed a coronavirus facility in Abidjan.

They protested against the facility being built in a crowded residential area in Yopougon. Angry crowds pulled down the building.

In a bid to disperse the crowd, police officers fired tear gas.

According to africanews the health ministry explained that the facility was “only a testing centre and not a treating centre as the residents had alleged.” The construction of the facility has continued.

There are 323 confirmed cases, 41 recoveries and 3 deaths in Ivory coast.

All figures are gotten from worldometer.