Oyo records two more cases of COVID-19

coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus [Photo: CDC.gov]

The Oyo State government said it has recorded two more confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The state governor, Seyi Makinde, said this late Tuesday.

Mr Makinde who also doubles as the head of COVID-taskforce confirmed the two new cases in a series of tweets on his official Twitter handle.

He said “The COVID-19 confirmation test for two suspected cases came back POSITIVE, today. One of the new cases is a 28-year-old woman who returned to the country from the United Arab Emirates on March 22, 2020.

“The second case is a 42-year-old man who is a contact of an earlier confirmed COVID-19 case.

“The isolation process has been initiated, contact tracing and collection of samples have commenced. This brings the number of confirmed cases in Oyo State to 11. Two cases have been discharged. So, there are nine active cases.”

Mr Makinde is one of the two people in the state who recovered from the disease.

The governor also urged the people of the state to adhere to the directives of relevant bodies on how to stop the spread of the virus.

He said “Please, keep following the directives of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force.

“Wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser, regularly. Also, continue to maintain social distancing.”

