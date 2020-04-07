COVID-19: Nigeria Customs releases rice, other items worth N3.2 billion for distribution

Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Hameed Ali
Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Hameed Ali

The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Hameed Ali, has approved the release of 46,000 metric tons of rice, 36,495 kegs of vegetables oil and other items valued at N3.2 billion for distribution.

The Customs’ Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mr Attah said the relief items were to boost the federal government’s continuous efforts to alleviate sufferings associated with the painful but necessary ongoing lockdown in some parts of the country.

He disclosed that the items approved to be released were 46,000 metric tons or about 158 trailers, 36,495 kegs of vegetable oil of 30 trucks and 3,428 kegs of palm oil.

He listed others as 136,705 cartons of tomato paste, 2,951 cartons of spaghetti, 1,253 packets of noodles, 828 bales of wrappers and 2,300 rolls of lace fabric.

Mr Attah said only edible items certified by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for human consumption would be released to the public.

“As a responsible agency of the government, Customs appreciates the opportunity of contributing its quota to the federal government’s continuous efforts to provide relief for Nigerians in this difficult time.

“NCS remains committed to strictly adhering to all extant laws governing seized and overtime cargoes,” he added.

(NAN)

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.