Coronavirus: Lady Gaga to curate online concert in celebration of health workers

American pop star, Lady Gaga, is to curate One World: Together at Home, a live-streamed and televised benefit concert in support of the World Health Organization’s Covid-19 solidarity response fund and in celebration of health workers around the world, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.

The Director-General, WHO, Tedros Ghebreyesus, at a press conference in Geneva on Monday, announced that the health agency had teamed up with international advocacy organization Global Citizen, to launch ‘One World Together At Home.”.

It is a global television and streaming special, curated by superstar singer-songwriter Lady Gaga, to celebrate frontline health care workers around the globe in their unrelenting battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The World Health Organization is committed to defeating the coronavirus pandemic with science and public health measures, and supporting the health workers who are on the frontlines of the response”, Mr Ghebreyesus said.

During the press conference, Lady Gaga said she had helped to raise $35m (£28m) for Global Citizen in the past week.

She clarified that One World was not a fundraising telethon and would focus on entertainment and messages of solidarity, with philanthropists and businesses urged to donate to the COVID-19 solidarity response fund ahead of the event.

The live broadcast, which will air on Saturday, April 18 and feature the real-life experiences of doctors, nurses and families living through the pandemic, will include an all-star line-up of artists curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga.

The Global Citizen, a social action platform, also announced on its verified Twitter account, that the global broadcast is in collaboration with Lady Gaga and the WHO, and features favorite artists and comedians to celebrate healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis.

The lineup includes Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, Lizzo, J Balvin, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Alanis Morissette, Burna Boy, Andrea Bocelli, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, Elton John, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban and Lang Lang.

Other celebrities expected to appear include David Beckham, Idris and Sabrina Elba, Kerry Washington, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Sesame Street cast members.

Stars align

The US talk show hosts – Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert will host the event, which broadcasts live across the US television networks ABC, CBS and NBC, as well as being streamed online, at 8pm EST on Saturday.

“Jimmy Fallon of ‘The Tonight Show’, Jimmy Kimmel of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ and Stephen Colbert of ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’, will host the event, with friends from Sesame Street on hand to unify and inspire people to support the global COVID-19 response,” the WHO chief said.

He added that BBC One would show an adapted version of the concert on Sunday, including exclusive performances from UK artists and interviews with frontline health workers.

The details of the broadcast are yet to be announced.

It will also be a multi-hour digital broadcast streaming online on multiple global platforms, including: Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube.

Supporting country responses

Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, stressed that the entire UN system is fully mobilised, supporting country responses, placing supply chains at the world’s disposal and advocating for a global ceasefire.

“We are proud to join forces with ‘One World: Together At Home’ to help suppress the transmission of the virus, minimize social-economic impacts on the global community and work together now to advance Global Goals for the future,” he said.

“We are in this together and we will get through this together.”

The Co-Founder and CEO, Global Citizen, Hugh Evans, said the broadcast aims to be a source of unity and encouragement.

“Through music, entertainment and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else’s,” he said.