Coronavirus: Six cases reported in Nigeria as total rises to 238

Infographics showing the number of coronavirus cases in Nigeria so far
Six new cases of Covid-19 were announced in Nigeria on Monday, as the number of infected people in the country rose to 238.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed that the six new cases were reported in Kwara, Edo, Rivers and Abuja.

Kwara State reported its first cases, meaning 14 states and the FCT have so far reported cases.

The NCDC said “as at 09:30 pm 6th April there are 238 confirmed cases of COVID19 reported in Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, 35 people have recovered and been discharged while five infected people have died.

Currently, 198 of the infected people are still sick and undergoing treatment.

Breakdown

Lagos has so far reported 120 cases, followed by FCT- 48, Osun- 20, Oyo- 9, Edo- 11 Bauchi- 6, Akwa Ibom and Kaduna- 5 each, Ogun- 4

Enugu, Ekiti, Kwara and Rivers-2 each, while Benue and Ondo has recorded one each.

Lagos has remained the epicenter of the virus in the country.

As cases continue to soar, the minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire has called on patients who report to the hospital to stop giving false history or denying travel history as doing so puts the lives of many people especially the health workers at risk.

There have been cases of patients who have reported to the hospital denying travel history.

Mr Ehanire said the patients’ action can lead to prosecution for the patients and their families who help in the cover-up.

Coronavirus factsheet

