BREAKING: British PM Boris Johnson moved to intensive care unit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been taken into intensive care in hospital with coronavirus, Downing Street said on Monday night.

Mr Johnson was moved to the intensive care unit after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, a Number 10 spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson said Mr Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to stand in for him.

“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital,” the statement read.

“The PM has asked Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary.

“The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

Mr Johnson was late Sunday rushed to the hospital because his coronavirus symptoms had refused to abate.