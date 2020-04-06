BREAKING: British PM Boris Johnson moved to intensive care unit

Boris Johnson suspends parliament what does it mean for Brexit and why are MPs so angry - EPA/Mick Tsikas
Boris Johnson suspends parliament what does it mean for Brexit and why are MPs so angry - EPA/Mick Tsikas

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been taken into intensive care in hospital with coronavirus, Downing Street said on Monday night.

Mr Johnson was moved to the intensive care unit after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, a Number 10 spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson said Mr Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to stand in for him.

“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital,” the statement read.

“The PM has asked Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary.

“The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

Mr Johnson was late Sunday rushed to the hospital because his coronavirus symptoms had refused to abate.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.