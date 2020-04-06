Coronavirus: Gov. AbdulRazaq launches cash transfer to 25,000 poor households in Kwara

Kwara Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq
Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State [Photo: THISDAYLIVE]

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State on Monday launched the federal government’s conditional cash transfer to 25,000 households in the state.

Mr AbdulRasaq said during the flag off in Ilorin that each beneficiary would get at least N20,000.

“Today, I flag off the disbursement of conditional cash transfer initiative of the federal government to 25,000 households in Kwara

“Each benefiting household is to get N20,000 cumulatively for the months of January, February, March and April.

“This is to assist the poor in this time of global pandemic when our people are asked to stay at home to halt the spread of the virus

“I commend the federal government for increasing the number of beneficiaries in Kwara from 10,000 to 25,000

“I especially, thank Mr President for this gesture as well as the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development for their efforts in coordinating these actions at this crucial time

“This complements the measures taken by our administration in order to alleviate the consequences caused by the pandemic and the restriction of movement resulting from it.

“All of these measures clearly underscore the government’s good faith and commitment to the welfare of the people.

“But much more crucial is a need for all of us to be responsible and not endanger ourselves and others.

“Let us stay at home and maintain social distancing until it is safe to resume normal life,” the governor said.

Mr AbdulRazaq said he proceeded into self-isolation shortly after returning from the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja in full compliance with the safety protocols of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) on COVID-19.

“Until now, I have remained in self-isolation shortly after returning from the National Economic Council meeting in Abuja on March 19

“This is in keeping faith with the COVID-19 protocol that requires anyone with probable exposure to the virus, especially after travel to frontline areas, to either self-isolate for 14 days incubation period or get tested to know their status.

“Alihamdulilah, I am fine as I have always been,” Mr Abdulrasaq said.

Head of Unit of the National Cash Transfer Office, Amina Bagudu, said the payment to the beneficiaries would gulp N550,405,000 including arrears.

(NAN)

