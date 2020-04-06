COVID-19: Gov. Ayade extends stay-at-home order

Cross River governor, Ben Ayade[PHOTO CREDIT:@senatorbenayade]
As the initial two weeks stay at home order issued to civil servants in Cross River expires on April 7, the state governor, Ben Ayade, has extended it by one week.

Christian Ita, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the governor, announced the extension in a statement on Monday in Calabar.

Mr Ita directed civil servants in the state to stay away from work for a further week except those on essential services which include medical personnel, paramilitary and revenue officers.

“The extension is in furtherance of Ayade’s determination to ensure that Cross Riverians stay safe from the global pandemic.

“Government’s concerted effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to Cross River is also fully on course.

“Governor Ayade, therefore, appeals to all CrossRiverians to continue to adopt and adhere to all the preventive measures already in place in the state.

“The governor has promised to do everything humanly possible to ensure that Cross River remains COVID-19 free,” he said.

(NAN)

