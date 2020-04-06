Coronavirus: British PM hospitalised

Related News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests after suffering 10 days’ symptoms of Coronavirus.

The UK Guardian reports that he was admitted to hospital due to Coronavirus after suffering days of symptoms including a high fever.

Mr Johnson, has been quarantined in his Downing St. residence since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26 — the first known head of government to fall ill with the virus.

According to the report, Mr Johnson’s office said he was taken to an unnamed London hospital on Sunday after days of persistent symptoms, during which time he has been self-isolating.

“Last week, No 10 had denied the prime minister was more seriously ill than claimed,” it said.

It said the action was on the advice of his doctor who said it is a precautionary step, as the prime minister continues to have “persistent symptoms” of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

The spokesperson said Mr Johnson would stay in hospital “as long as needed”.

It reported that officials claimed that this was not an emergency admission, and that Mr Johnson will remain in charge of government, and will be in regular touch with colleagues and civil servants.

“Johnson remains in charge of the government,” it said.

A government source told Reuters on Monday morning that Mr Johnson had spent the night in hospital.

It said if his condition worsens, the foreign secretary and first secretary of state, Dominic Raab, is the designated minister to take charge.

Mr Raab is expected to chair a 9.15am Monday meeting of the government’s C-19 committee, which leads the response to the pandemic.

The pound fell against the dollar and euro overnight on Monday as foreign exchange markets took fright at the possibility of Mr Johnson being out of action.

Mr Johnson had been hoping to leave quarantine on Friday but his persistent temperature meant he had to remain inside his flat at No 11 Downing Street.

News of Mr Johnson’s admission to hospital came an hour after Queen Elizabeth II made a rare televised address to the nation, in which she urged Britons to remain “united and resolute” in the fight against the virus.

Mr Johnson replaced Theresa May as Conservative prime minister in July 2019 and won a resounding election victory in December on a promise to complete Britain’s exit from the European Union.

But Brexit, which became official January 31, has been overshadowed by the Coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe.

Earlier, Downing Street flatly denied that the prime minister’s health had seriously deteriorated, it insisted there were no plans at that point for him to be admitted to hospital.

Earlier on Sunday, the health secretary, Matt Hancock, was asked just how ill the prime minister was, he said “He’s OK. I’ve been talking to him every day, several times a day … he’s very much got his hand on the tiller. But he’s still got a temperature.” He added: “He’s working away inside Downing Street. He’s in good spirits.”

Mr Hancock himself has only recently come out of isolation after testing positive for coronavirus, although his symptoms appear to have been notably milder.

Mr Johnson’s partner, Carrie Symonds, who is pregnant, revealed on Saturday that she had also been suffering from the virus but is recovering.

While No 10 did not say what tests Mr Johnson would undergo in hospital, experts said they would be likely to focus on assessing how the prime minister’s lungs, heart and other organs were responding to the virus.

Rupert Beale, who heads the cell biology of infection laboratory at the Francis Crick Institute in London said doctors will be monitoring important vital signs such as oxygen saturations.

He said they will also check blood tests to see what the immune response to the virus looks like, and to assess liver and kidney function.

Also, they will perform an electrocardiogram to check the heart. More sophisticated tests may include a CT scan of the chest to get an accurate picture of the lungs.

Deaths

Mr Johnson’s hospitalisation came after the Department of Health said the number of hospital deaths connected to coronavirus stood at 4,934 people as of 5pm on Saturday, up by 621 from 4,313 the day before.

Among recent fatalities was the first serving midwife confirmed to have died with coronavirus. Princess Alexandra hospital in Harlow, Essex, said Lynsay Coventry, 54, had died on Thursday.

Scientists had warned that the 17.5m antibody home testing kits ordered by the government after Mr Johnson said they could be a “game changer,” might fail to detect up to half of coronavirus cases.

It had been suggested the kits would be made available to the public within days, but on Sunday, Mr Hancock played down their imminent arrival.

Scientists involved in validating home testing kits told the Guardian that no test on the market has yet been shown to be sufficiently reliable. An expert said they were more likely to detect only 50-60 per cent of those with milder symptoms.

Wishes for quick recovery

The new Labour leader Keir Starmer, was among a string of MPs to tweet their best wishes to Johnson. “Wishing the prime minister well and a speedy recovery,” he wrote.

The former health secretary and Mr Johnson’s main rival for the Conservative leadership last year, Jeremy Hunt, tweeted: “Thoughts with Boris Johnson this evening. Whatever political persuasion the whole country is united in wanting our PM to get fit and well as soon as possible.”

The Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon, tweeted: “Wishing the PM all the best and a speedy recovery.”

The US president, Donald Trump, began his Sunday night press briefing by sending well wishes to Johnson.

“He’s a great friend of mine,” Mr Trump said of his British counterpart. “I’m sure he is going to be fine, he’s a strong man, a strong person.”