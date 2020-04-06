Celebrities who tested positive for coronavirus

Related News

As the number of persons infected with coronavirus continues to soar globally, a few well-known celebrities have confirmed that they tested positive for the COVID-19 disease.

Also, in a bid to encourage people to heed social distancing guidelines, a growing number of actors, musicians and others in the entertainment field are opening up about their personal experiences after contracting COVID-19.

Here is a list of celebrities who have tested positive for COVID-19 thus far.

Tom Hanks and wife

Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, confirmed that they tested positive while they were in Australia.

The 63-year-old actor was in Australia for the production of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic, in which Hanks plays Colonel Tom Parker, when they announced they had the disease.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” he wrote on Instagram.

Idris Elba

On March 16, Idris Elba announced on Twitter that he had tested positive for the virus.

“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus,” the actor said in a video.

He called on his fans to be vigilant about washing their hands and remain aware that they may be asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19.

Idris Elba

A week after testing positive, his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, also confirmed she had contracted the disease during a FaceTime episode of “Oprah Talks: COVID-19” on Apple TV.

“I could have made the decision to put myself, maybe, in a separate room or stay away but I made the decision to want to be with him and, you know, still touch him,” she said.

Chioma, Davido’s fiancée

The fiancee of Nigerian musician, Davido, Chioma Rowland, also tested positive for coronavirus.

Davido confirmed Chioma’s test result on Instagram last Friday.

Chioma who recently returned from the UK with her baby was in quarantine for 14 days. She was asymptomatic before she was diagnosed with the disease.

Davido and Chef Chioma Rowland [Photo: Pulse.ng]

Davido’s statement read, “My fiancé Chioma also came back from London recently with our baby. We had no symptoms and still both feel perfectly fine but because of our recent travel history, we decided to take ourselves and our all close associates we’ve come in recent contact with for the COVID-19 test on the 25th of March.

“Unfortunately, my fiancé’s results came back positive while all 31 others tested have come back negative including our baby.”

Olga Kurylenko

Olga Kurylenko, a 40-year-old Ukranian-born actress, tested positive for COVID-19, according to her Instagram post on March 15.

“Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus. I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms,” Ms Kurylenko wrote.

She is famous for her role in the 2008 film “Quantum of Solace,”starring alongside Daniel Craig.

The actress last Sunday shared an update on Instagram, saying she was “completely recovered.”

Lucian Grainge

The CEO, Universal Music, Lucian Grainge, also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The 60-year-old chairman was hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19, according to The Hollywood Reporter on March 15.

The Hollywood Reporter said he is receiving treatment at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Kristofer Hivju

Kristofer Hivju, popularly known for his roles in HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and “The Fate of the Furious,” tested positive for the novel coronavirus and announced the news on Instagram on March 16.

The 41-year-old Norwegian actor said that he and his family would be self-isolating for “as long as it takes.”

Kristofer Hivju, popularly known for his roles in HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and “The Fate of the Furious. [Official Twitter handle of Kristofer Hivju]

“We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading,” he wrote.

Rachel Matthews

Rachel Matthews, who voiced Honeymaren in “Frozen 2,″ also has the disease. She shared the news of her diagnosis on her Instagram story on March 16.

“Hey guys, I tested positive for COVID-19 and have been in quarantine the last week. Unsure of what the next step is (been getting mixed info so will keep you posted) but will obviously remain in quarantine until told to do otherwise,” the 26-year-old wrote.”

The actress continued to break down a day-by-day timeline of her symptoms, which began with a sore throat, headache, and fatigue.

She said she got tested “because I had been around a confirmed case and had been showing symptoms.”

Matthews didn’t elaborate on where she was exposed to the illness but said that tests are “insanely hard to come by.”

Charlotte Lawrence

Singer Charlotte Lawrence tested positive for COVID-19, which she confirmed in an Instagram post on March 17.

“I am going to be completely fine. But many who get it won’t be if too many people get sick too quickly,” the 19-year-old wrote, adding, “This is me pleading for you all to protect those less able to survive the virus.”

Ms Lawrence continued to encourage her followers to stay home to slow the spread of the virus.

Daniel Dae Kim

Daniel Dae Kim said he tested positive for COVID-19 on March 18.

The actor shared his diagnosis in a 10-minute Instagram video last week, saying that he’s been in isolation in his home in Hawaii.

Daniel Dae Kim. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter account of Daniel Dae Kim]

“For the past several weeks I was in New York shooting a role on a TV series where — ironically — I play a doctor who gets recruited to a hospital to help patients during a flu pandemic,” Mr Kim said.

He returned home after production on the show was suspended, adding that he was asymptomatic during that time period.

Kim said he quarantined himself in a room at home, but reported tightness in his chest, body aches, and a fever before deciding to get tested.

Although he never went to the hospital, the actor said he was on bed rest for days.

Colton Underwood

Colton Underwood, who starred on season 23 of ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’, announced on social media on March 20 that he tested positive for coronavirus and encouraged his followers to stay home.

“I want to let you guys know, I’m 28. I consider myself pretty healthy. I work out regularly. I eat healthy, and I became symptomatic a few days ago,” he said in a video shared on Twitter.

Underwood also said he was staying at fiancée Cassie Randolph’s family home.

“Unfortunately that means we’re all in this together,” he said.

Andy Cohen

The host of “Watch What Happens Live,” Andy Cohen, announced on March 20 that he tested positive for the coronavirus, which causes the disease known as COVID-19.

The journalist said, on social media, he wanted to get work done for the show from home, but would have to wait until his condition improves.

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for coronavirus

“As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better,” he wrote,

Debi Mazar

American actress, Debi Mazar, tested positive for COVID-19, she shared on Instagram on March 21.

The 55-year-old explained that her family members felt sick before she suddenly experienced “super intense body aches,and 102.4 fever.” Mazar also detailed the difficulty she faced while trying to obtain a test kit for the novel coronavirus. When she finally did get a test, she said that she tested positive.

“I’m hoping I’ve been through the worst of it already. Its very ‘morphy’.One day I feel crappy and the next I’m normal.Today my lungs are heavy,but I’m tough,” she wrote.

Aaron Tveit

The lead actor in Broadway’s “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” Aaron Tveit, tested positive for COVID-19, according to his Instagram post on March 23.

The 36-year-old actor said that he’s been in quarantine since Broadway shut down on March 12.

“I consider myself extremely lucky that my symptoms have been very mild – cold like with no fever – as so many are experiencing much more serious symptoms, because this is a very dangerous virus,” he wrote.

Tveit added, “One thing I have been experiencing is the loss of taste and smell, which I think is a big sign for people who are otherwise asymptotic.”

Slim Thug

American rapper, Stayve Jerome Thomas, popularly known as Slim Thug, announced on Instagram on March 24 that he tested positive for COVID-19 despite being “careful” and staying home.”

Slim Thug said that he had a “slight fever and a cough” before getting tested but reported that his symptoms have since reduced.

“The other day I got tested for the coronavirus, yesterday, and it came back positive.

“As careful as I’ve been self-quarantined and staying home — I might have went and got something to eat or something, simple stuff like that, nothing crazy, stayed in my truck, had mask, gloves, everything on, and my test came back positive,” he said.

Greg Rikaart

American actor, Greg Rikaart, also joined the list of Hollywood celebrities who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The actor, famous for his role in “Young and the Restless” confirmed in an Instagram post on March 24.

The actor said he’s been in quarantine since March 14 and reported that he had a fever for 11 days and difficulty breathing. Rikaart was also diagnosed with pneumonia.

“I just tested positive for coronavirus. I am a pretty healthy 43-year-old who doesn’t smoke, doesn’t drink much, eats well and exercises regularly and this has been the hardest experience of my life,” he wrote.

He added that he no longer had a fever and felt like he “turned the proverbial corner,” however he remains in isolation “to keep others from falling ill”.

Jackson Browne

American musician and actor, Jackson Browne, also tested positive for COVID-19, as announced in an interview on March 24.

The 71-year-old Rock Hall of Fame inductee said that he got tested after having “a small cough and a temperature” but has experienced “pretty mild symptoms.”

He has been recovering from the illness and is quarantined in his home in Los Angeles, California.

Cascada’s Natalie Horler

Cascada’s Natalie Horler, a German singer best known for the 2005 dance hit “Every Time We Touch,” also has the disease. She confirmed in an Instagram video on March 24.

The 38-year-old reported that her symptoms have included a slight fever and headache. Horler added that she’s already been self-isolating for eight days but will “take it up a notch” and quarantine for 14 more.

“My case will most likely be mild, so the most important thing is to protect everyone else who may be at risk,” the singer wrote.

Laura Bell Bundy

American singer and actress, Laura Bell Bundy, announced in an Instagram video on March 25 that she has coronavirus.

The 38-year-old Tony Award-winning actress said she has been in quarantine since having a headache and sore throat on March 12, adding that her symptoms evolved into chest tightness and shortness of breath before she decided to get tested.

She said that her husband has shown symptoms as well, although he is not going to be tested.

“It’s very, very scary. Of course I’m scared. My husband also has symptoms,” she said, adding, “My belief is that more people have this than they realize, including carriers. I was tested, but many people can’t get tested.”

John Prine

An American folk singer-songwriter, John Prine, was hospitalised on March 26 after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, according to a family statement on his Twitter account.

The 73-year-old musician continues to receive treatment, his family shared.

Chris Cuomo

CNN Anchor of popular show “Cuomo Prime Time”, Chris Cuomo, announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he has coronavirus.

CNN Anchor of popular show “Cuomo Prime Time”, Chris Cuomo. [PHOTO CREDIT: Vanguard]

The 49-year-old, who is New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo’s brother, reported that his symptoms have included a “fever, chills and shortness of breath” but said he would continue to air his show from home while in quarantine in his basement to separate himself from his family.

“I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness!” he said.

Ali Wentworth

Ali Wentworth, an American comedian, tested positive for the coronavirus. She announced this on Instagram on Wednesday.

“I’ve never been sicker,” the 55-year-old wrote along with a photo of her in bed, adding that her symptoms include fever, “horrific body aches, and a heavy chest”.

“This is pure misery,” she wrote.

Wentworth said she has quarantined herself from her husband and two daughters, explaining that she is staying in one room of their New York residence to avoid spreading the novel coronavirus.