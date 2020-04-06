Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde tests negative to coronavirus

Related News

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has said he has tested negative to coronavirus.

Mr Makinde said this via his Twitter handle late Sunday night.

I am deeply moved by your prayers and support throughout this period. I am so thankful. This evening, I received my second negative test result for COVID-19. I especially thank Prof Temitope Alonge, who acted in my stead as Head of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force. pic.twitter.com/p0Tn1iH0H1 — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) April 5, 2020

“I am deeply moved by your prayers and support throughout this period. I am so thankful,” he said in the tweet. “This evening, I received my second negative test result for COVID-19.”

“I especially thank Prof Temitope Alonge, who acted in my stead as Head of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force.

The governor had a week ago tested positive for coronavirus, a few days after his party PDP staged a rally in the state.

Although the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has not made an official announcement yet. As of 9:30 p.m. Sunday, there have been a total of 232 confirmed cases, of which 33 had been discharged and five had died.

Below is the state-by-state breakdown in Nigeria:

Lagos- 120

FCT- 47

Osun- 20

Oyo- 9

Edo- 9

Bauchi- 6

Akwa Ibom- 5

Kaduna- 5

Ogun- 4

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1

Ondo- 1