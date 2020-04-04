Coronavirus: Nigeria confirms five new cases; total now 214

Related News

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country has risen to 214 as five new cases were announced on Saturday by thw Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The agency said the five new cases were found in Bauchi and Abuja. Three were found in Bauchi and two in the FCT.

As at the time of reporting, 13 states and the FCT have recorded at least a case of the disease.

NCDC said “as at 10:10 pm 4th April there are 214 confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in Nigeria.”

Of all the confirmed cases, 25 have been discharged and four have died.

The health agency had earlier reviewed the figures of the confirmed cases from 210 to 209.

The agency said there was an error in the number cases reported on Friday, as 26 cases were reported instead of 25.

Lagos has remained the epicenter of the disease in the country.

It has recorded109, followed by FCT- 43, Osun- 20, Oyo- 9, Akwa Ibom- 5, Ogun- 4, Edo- 7, Kaduna- 4, Bauchi- 6, Enugu and Ekiti recorded two each while Rivers, Benue and Ondo have one case each.

Contact tracing

The government said it has intensified contact tracing to identify people who might have been exposed to disease from positive cases.

As the number of infected people across the country continues to soar, NCDC boss, Chikwe Ihekweazu, said on Friday that the government is working with the private sector to expand testing capacity for COVID19 in Nigeria.

He said about 4,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in-country.