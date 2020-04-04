COVID-19: Ebonyi tailors to meet Speaker for mass production of nose masks

Related News

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has directed residents of the state to wear nose masks whenever they are outside their homes to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus.

The directive which was contained in a statement signed by Uchenna Orji, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday indicated that handkerchiefs can be used as substitutes for the masks.

The governor, in the statement, directed security agencies, all subcommittees on COVID-19, local government areas chairmen and government officials to arrest anyone violating the order.

“We direct all tailors in the state to meet the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr Francis Nwifuru, for immediate production of the masks.

“We still request information on anyone showing symptoms of high body temperature (fever), dry cough and difficulty in breathing.

“We also seek information on returnees from infested countries or states in the country as it should be noted that older people and those with medical conditions may be more vulnerable to the disease.”

The governor in the statement reiterated that the ban on social and religious gatherings was still in force and directed that those who flout it should be arrested.

“Government is working hard to compile names of citizens who will be needing palliatives from the state and those to benefit from the Federal Government ‘s conditional cash transfer.

“This will be made known as soon as we are ready and we are in contact with our brothers and sisters who came from outside, especially areas infested with the virus.

“We are daily monitoring their health conditions and will be briefing residents on developments regarding the prevention of the spread of the disease,” the statement read. (NAN)