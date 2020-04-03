UPDATED: Nigeria records new deaths, 20 more coronavirus cases

Related News

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Saturday corrected the figures of confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 210 to 209.

The public health agency said there was an error in the number cases reported on Friday, as 26 cases were reported instead of 25.

Meanwhile, two more people have died of COVID-19 in Nigeria, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country so far to four, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced late Friday.

The deaths occurred in Lagos and Edo States.

Correction

NCDC on its twitter handle said the error was discovered “with a sample which is a repeat of a previously reported case and as such was not a new case.”

This implies that Nigeria now has a total of 209 cases contrary to the 210 reported.

NCDC said “on 3rd of April 2020, we reported 26 new cases of COVID19 in Nigeria.

“An error has been discovered in this report as follows: there were 25 new cases of COVID19 in Nigeria. The 26th case was a repeat result of a previously confirmed case and NOT a new case.”

Also, the agency added that of the 25 new cases reported, one case was reported from Osun State. This case was from Oyo State.

Going by the correction, the correct breakdown of the cases are Lagos- 11, Osun- 6, FCT- 3, Edo- 3, Ondo and Oyo- one case each.

Thirteen states and Abuja have so far reported at least a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

So far, 25 people have been treated, recovered and discharged.

Details

Lagos State still tops the chart with the highest number of cases in the country.

A breakdown of states where cases have been confirmed indicates that Lagos now has 109 cases, followed by FCT – 41, Osun -20, Oyo – 9, Akwa Ibom – 5, Ogun – 4, Edo- 7, Kaduna – 4, Bauchi – 3, Enugu – 2, and Ekiti – 2. Ondo, Rivers and Benue have one case.

As the number of infected people across the country continues to soar, NCDC boss, Chikwe Ihekweazu, said on Friday that the government is working with the private sector to expand testing capacity for COVID19 in Nigeria.

He said that about 4,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in-country.