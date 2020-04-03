COVID-19: Akeredolu appoints nine-member palliative committee

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of Akeredolu]
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Friday constituted a nine-member palliative committee on COVID-19 to deliberate and make recommendations to the government on how to cushion the harsh economic impact of the lockdown on residents.

The committee members are Morenike Alaka, Alex Kalejaye, Morinsola Olanipekun and Akin Olotu as the Chairman.

Other members are Abayomi Eniayewu, Roseline Okafor, Jacob Adebo and Festus Ogunbodede as the Secretary.

Speaking in Akure on the initiative, Mr Akeredolu said the committee became necessary in order to find a plausible solution to the enormous burden placed on the people due to government’s measures put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

He said the committee would work out modalities and mobilise human and material resources to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the areas of making food available and accessible to residents.

(NAN)

