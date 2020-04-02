Coronavirus: Kano Govt shops for volunteer health workers, opens online registration

The Kano State Government has opened an online registration portal for volunteer medical and health workers to assist in the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

The Public Relations Officer in the state Ministry of Health, Hadiza Namadi, said this in Kano on Thursday in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Mrs Namadi said the state government invited the volunteers for screening, which began on Wednesday, but the venue was overcrowded due to huge turnout.

“In an effort to ease the overcrowding of the designated venue of the screening, the state launched an online registration to ease the hardship.” the statement said.

The volunteer medical health professionals needed include doctors, community health extension workers, nurses and community health officers.

Other volunteers needed include laboratory technicians and scientists, pharmacists and pharmaceutical technicians, environmental health officers as well as environmental health assistants.

The volunteers are expected to be residents of Kano.

The link for the registration is www.kanostate.gov.ng/volunteers.

(NAN)

