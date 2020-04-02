COVID-19: Bauchi officials, business community donate cash, relief items to government

Related News

Government officials and the business community in Bauchi State on Thursday began donations of money, medical kits, and food to support the state government in managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deputy governor of the state and chairman of the state action committee on COVID-19, Bala Tela, stated this at a press briefing at the Government House in Bauchi.

Mr. Tela said the state government had received about N70 million from banks and business people in cash and material in donations.

Speaking after a meeting with a delegation of the Bauchi business community, the deputy governor said the state government “is open to all kinds of support and donations needed towards managing the cases and curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus.”

Mr. Tela said so far Alhaji Yakubu Shafa, an oil and gas businessman who led the delegation, pledged to donate N20 million worth of beds, BPEs, thermometers and sanitizers.

He also mentioned other donations by different local businesses which range from N2.5 million to N250,000.

He said the state government has also received N28.5 million from United Bank for Africa and N10 million from the First City Monument Bank.

“We have also received a contribution of 3,600 bags of rice worth N36 million.

He added that the Northeast Development Commission and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control also assisted the state with consumables comprising 1,800 personal protection commodities, 2 ventilators, surgical gloves, face masks, and hand sanitizers.

“So far we have received about N100 million since after launching the appeal fund for COVID-19; our doors remain open for well-meaning individuals and philanthropists for more donations,” he said.

Officials donate salary

The deputy governor has also announced that members of the Bauchi state government, especially the close aides of governor Bala Mohammed have also donated their salaries to the fight against COVID-19.

Last week, the state governor, Bala Mohammed, tested positive for coronavirus.

“A member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Musa Nakwada, has taken the lead in donating the whole of his March salary, N470,000, as his contribution towards managing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

“We also have my humble self, the SSG and the chief of staff contributing our next salary for three months towards this course of curbing the spread of COVID-19,” he said.