Umahi signs Ebonyi COVID-19 bill into law

Governor David Umahi has signed the Ebonyi State Coronavirus and other Dangerous Infectious Diseases And Related Matters bill into law.

The law was passed on Wednesday by the State House of Assembly.

Speaking after signing the bill into law in Abakaliki, the governor said the state government has released N200million for palliative measures to cushion the effect of the sit-at-home order on the people.

Mr Umahi said the fund would be used to buy rice, tomatoes and other food items for the masses.

He warned against hoarding of foods, drugs and other essential goods and services in the state, adding that such an act would be an offence.

Mr Umahi also said artificial inflation of prices of foods, drugs and other essential goods and services constitutes an offence.

“To hoard foods, drugs and other essential goods and services within the State or refusal to provide foods, drugs and other essential goods and services within the State for people to buy shall constitute an offence.

“Where a person breaches any of the above, the culprit(s) shall be prosecuted in accordance with the Law and there shall be seizure and forfeiture of the foods, drugs and other essential goods to the State, and in addition, such forfeited foods, drugs and other essential goods shall be utilized for the purposes of alleviating the supply needs in the state.”

“The law also prohibits the transmission, or dissemination through a computer system or network or otherwise false information regarding COVID-19 within the State and other Dangerous Infectious Diseases and or any circumstances related to.

“Promotion of unverified, untested, or unapproved cures, vaccines or other similar medicinal items that purport to cure, alleviate or reduce instances of persons infected, or believed to be infected, with COVID-19 or any other Dangerous Infectious Diseases within the State is prohibited”, he proclaimed.